Flyers' Brian Elliott: Looking for series lead Sunday

Elliott will be the home starter for Game 3 against the Penguins on Sunday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

After a remarkable outing in Game 2 when Elliott steered away 34 of 35 shots to even the series 1-1. This was a night and day difference from the goalie that showed up to Game 1 and allowed five goals on 19 shots, and it appeared as if Elliott benefited from the nod of confidence from his coach. Despite the solid outing, the Penguins still have an extremely dynamic offense that will be looking to avenge Friday's embarrassing loss, so Elliott is still a risky fantasy pick.