Flyers' Brian Elliott: Looking for series lead Sunday
Elliott will be the home starter for Game 3 against the Penguins on Sunday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
After a remarkable outing in Game 2 when Elliott steered away 34 of 35 shots to even the series 1-1. This was a night and day difference from the goalie that showed up to Game 1 and allowed five goals on 19 shots, and it appeared as if Elliott benefited from the nod of confidence from his coach. Despite the solid outing, the Penguins still have an extremely dynamic offense that will be looking to avenge Friday's embarrassing loss, so Elliott is still a risky fantasy pick.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Rebounds in Game 2•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Confirmed Game 2 starter•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Expected Game 2 starter•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Chased in second period•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Entering playoffs as team's top option•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Heads into postseason in style•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...