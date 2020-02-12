Flyers' Brian Elliott: Loses heartbreaker
Elliott allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.
This one hurts. Elliott yielded three goals in the first 16 minutes, putting his team in a huge hole. He rebounded in the second and third, stopping 15 of 16 shots, but with less than a minute remaining in regulation and about 45 seconds after the Flyers tied the game, Elliott allowed the game-winner. Elliott is 14-7-4 with a 2.90 GAA and .898 save percentage in 29 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.