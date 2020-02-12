Flyers' Brian Elliott: Loses heartbreaker

Elliott allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

This one hurts. Elliott yielded three goals in the first 16 minutes, putting his team in a huge hole. He rebounded in the second and third, stopping 15 of 16 shots, but with less than a minute remaining in regulation and about 45 seconds after the Flyers tied the game, Elliott allowed the game-winner. Elliott is 14-7-4 with a 2.90 GAA and .898 save percentage in 29 games this season.