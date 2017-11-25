Flyers' Brian Elliott: Loses sixth straight start

Elliott allowed five goals on 37 shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Elliott has now lost six straight starts and sports a disappointing .905 save percentage and 2.85 GAA for the campaign. Further hindering the veteran's fantasy value is that he's ceding more than an occasional start to No. 2 Michal Neuvirth. At this stage of the game, it's wise to be selective with Elliott's matchups, and he's far from a go-to option.