Flyers' Brian Elliott: Loses sixth straight start
Elliott allowed five goals on 37 shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Elliott has now lost six straight starts and sports a disappointing .905 save percentage and 2.85 GAA for the campaign. Further hindering the veteran's fantasy value is that he's ceding more than an occasional start to No. 2 Michal Neuvirth. At this stage of the game, it's wise to be selective with Elliott's matchups, and he's far from a go-to option.
