Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 17 saves in tough-luck loss
Elliott saved 17 of 18 shots during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota.
Philadelphia drove the play for the majority of the night but couldn't beat Minnesota netminder Devan Dubnyk, and the Flyers ended up allowing two empty-net goals in the final two minutes of the contest. This was a tough loss for Elliot, as the Wild registered 31 shots attempts at five-on-five compared to Philadelphia's 49. However, from a fantasy perspective, the veteran netminder appears to be rounding into form with a .940 save percentage and 1.84 GAA through his past six contests. Unfortunately, Elliott's been let down by his offense and has just two wins during that stretch. His strong play shouldn't continue to go unrewarded too much longer.
