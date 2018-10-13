Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 20 saves in loss to Knights
Elliott stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights.
Both teams seemed to be skating in mud at times in the afternoon contest, but with Marc-Andre Fleury coming up big when needed at the other end, Elliott turned in nearly three shutout periods of his own until getting beaten in the top corner by Cody Eakin from the circle with just 85 seconds left in regulation. It was a much better showing for Elliott than his last time out, when he got bombed for eight goals by the Sharks, but he'll need to display more consistency if he wants to keep the top spot once Michal Neuvirth (groin) is healthy.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Preparing to face Golden Knights•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Lays stinker in home opener•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod against Sharks•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Cruises to win over Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...