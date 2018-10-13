Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 20 saves in loss to Knights

Elliott stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Both teams seemed to be skating in mud at times in the afternoon contest, but with Marc-Andre Fleury coming up big when needed at the other end, Elliott turned in nearly three shutout periods of his own until getting beaten in the top corner by Cody Eakin from the circle with just 85 seconds left in regulation. It was a much better showing for Elliott than his last time out, when he got bombed for eight goals by the Sharks, but he'll need to display more consistency if he wants to keep the top spot once Michal Neuvirth (groin) is healthy.