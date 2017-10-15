Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 21 saves in win
Elliott made 21 saves in an 8-2 win over the Capitals on Saturday night.
It was a nice rebound from this week's Nashville game where he allowed six goals. Elliott's mates gave him plenty to work with on Saturday night, but he still needed to be sharp.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting Saturday against Washington•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Allows three third-period goals in loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Defending goal Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Remains undefeated with 21-save win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Set to defend net Saturday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 32 in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...