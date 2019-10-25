Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 23 saves in road win
Elliott stopped 23 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
The 34-year-old was making his second straight start and was perfect outside of a Brandon Saad breakaway goal early in the third period. Elliott has held his opponents to two goals or fewer in all three of his starts in 2019-20, and he boasts a 2.09 GAA and .933 save percentage in four appearances overall. With No. 1 goalie Carter Hart struggling, it remains to be seen who will get the nod Saturday against Columbus.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pegged for second straight start•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Helps slay Golden Knights•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Slated for Monday's start•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Comes off bench in road loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Saves 35 in loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Season debut coming Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.