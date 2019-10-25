Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 23 saves in road win

Elliott stopped 23 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 34-year-old was making his second straight start and was perfect outside of a Brandon Saad breakaway goal early in the third period. Elliott has held his opponents to two goals or fewer in all three of his starts in 2019-20, and he boasts a 2.09 GAA and .933 save percentage in four appearances overall. With No. 1 goalie Carter Hart struggling, it remains to be seen who will get the nod Saturday against Columbus.