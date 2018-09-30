Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 26 saves in preseason win

Elliott stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 preseason win over the Bruins.

The Flyers' No. 1 netminder to begin the season looked sharp, holding the Bruins off the scoreboard until allowing a power-play goal in the third period. With Michal Neuvirth (groin) having no timetable for his return, Elliott will be leaned on heavily in the early going, but he should be able to handle the workload -- he's played at least 42 games every season since 2014-15.