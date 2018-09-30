Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 26 saves in preseason win
Elliott stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 preseason win over the Bruins.
The Flyers' No. 1 netminder to begin the season looked sharp, holding the Bruins off the scoreboard until allowing a power-play goal in the third period. With Michal Neuvirth (groin) having no timetable for his return, Elliott will be leaned on heavily in the early going, but he should be able to handle the workload -- he's played at least 42 games every season since 2014-15.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting on Saturday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Still working to full fitness•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Turns aside 24 shots in preseason loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: May require additional procedure•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...