Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 33 saves in defeat.

Elliott made 33 stops on 35 shots Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough to stop Chicago in a 3-0 loss.

Elliott has lived dangerously for the entire season, and it burned him when the Flyers couldn't solve Corey Crawford at the other end. Elliott's save percentage and lack of opportunities suggest he's probably not going to be a great option for fantasy owners.

