Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 33 saves in shootout loss

Elliott stopped 33 of 36 shots Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Elliott and the Flyers couldn't hold on to a 3-0 third-period lead. Each of his's last three starts (1-0-2) has been decided in a shootout and he's made a combined 71 saves in the last two of those. The frequency of Elliott's starts has lessened since No. 1 goalie Carter Hart turned his season around, but the 34-year-old has turned in a solid season nonetheless, going 4-2-2 in 10 outings with a 2.87 GAA and .910 save percentage.