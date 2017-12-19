Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes just 21 saves in 4-1 loss

Elliott allowed four goals on just 25 shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to Los Angeles.

Elliott had backstopped the Flyers to a six-game winning streak with an impressive .949 save percentage and 1.48 GAA entering Monday, so it's tough for fantasy owners to complain about his disappointing outing. The strong stretch has been a huge help to his year-long numbers, as the veteran now boasts a respectable 12-7-6 record with .913 and 2.66 ratios. At this stage of the game, it's probably best to view Elliott as more of a matchup-based option than a go-to asset, but he also started slowly last season before turning in a high-end second half (17-6-1, .924 and 2.24).