Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes just 21 saves in 4-1 loss
Elliott allowed four goals on just 25 shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to Los Angeles.
Elliott had backstopped the Flyers to a six-game winning streak with an impressive .949 save percentage and 1.48 GAA entering Monday, so it's tough for fantasy owners to complain about his disappointing outing. The strong stretch has been a huge help to his year-long numbers, as the veteran now boasts a respectable 12-7-6 record with .913 and 2.66 ratios. At this stage of the game, it's probably best to view Elliott as more of a matchup-based option than a go-to asset, but he also started slowly last season before turning in a high-end second half (17-6-1, .924 and 2.24).
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Monday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Registers sixth straight win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Attempting sixth straight win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 19 in win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stays hot with win over Maple Leafs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...