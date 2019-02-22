Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes relief appearance in big loss
Elliott stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 5-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday. He replaced Carter Hart in the first period after Hart allowed three goals on nine shots.
Elliott was making just his second appearance since Nov. 15. The veteran netminder gave up goals to Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar, but he did keep the scoreline somewhat respectable by making several big saves. With Hart having hit a bit of a wall, Elliott could be tabbed to start Saturday versus Pittsburgh, though no official announcement has been made.
