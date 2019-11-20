Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes seven saves

Elliott stopped all seven shots he saw in more than 28 minutes of relief during a 5-2 loss against the Panthers on Tuesday.

He wasn't tested much during his minutes, but Elliott improved his numbers during this relief appearance. Elliott remains 4-2-2 but now has a .913 save percentage and 2.72 GAA in 11 appearances. He's posted a .940 save percentage in his last three games, which will likely earn him some more playing time with how Carter Hart has struggled in his most recent two outings.