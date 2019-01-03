Flyers' Brian Elliott: Making progress in recovery

General manager Chuck Fletcher hopes Elliott (lower body) will be able to resume skating this weekend and return to practice in 10-to-14 days.

Elliott is expected to be sidelined for at least three more weeks, so this update doesn't change much. Michal Neuvirth and Carter Hart will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Flyers until Elliott is given the green light to return.

