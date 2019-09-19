Play

Flyers' Brian Elliott: Manning crease Thursday

Elliott will get the start in goal in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran netminder will play the first two periods of Thursday's contest before being replaced by Alex Lyon for the final frame. Elliott is firmly entrenched in his role as Carter Hart's backup entering the 2019-20 campaign.

