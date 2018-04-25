Flyers' Brian Elliott: May require additional procedure

Elliott will undergo an exam Wednesday night to determine whether a "cleanout medical procedure" is required following his core muscle surgery from mid-February, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Elliott made a valiant return from his initial procedure for the final two games of the regular season, but he was rocked during the conference quarterfinals against the Penguins, as evidenced by a 1-3-0 record, 4.74 GAA and .856 save percentage and despite stealing Game 2 on the road. It's too early to know whether Elliott will be ready for training camp, but this follow-up examination should shed light on his official status.