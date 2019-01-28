Flyers' Brian Elliott: Might miss a couple more weeks

Elliott (lower body) will make the next road trip and will start taking shots soon, but may not return for another 2-3 weeks, Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official website reports.

The arrival of Carter Hart has stabilized the goaltending situation in Philly to a degree, but it would still like to have Elliott back to at least serve as his backup. Prior to his injury, the 33-year-old had a 2.59 GAA and .911 save percentage, which is relatively good compared to the performances of some Flyers netminders. For now, Anthony Stolarz is getting the chance to back up Hart.