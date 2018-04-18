Flyers' Brian Elliott: Named Game 4 starter

Elliott will be in the blue paint for Wednesday's Game 4 against Pittsburgh, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Down 2-1 to the Penguins, this First Round series has seen Jekyl and Hyde performances from Elliott. In a Game 2 victory, Elliott turned away 34 of 35 shots, but in his two losing efforts, the first-year Flyer allowed five goals in each contest while posting a horrendous .778 save percentage. Philadelphia can be expected to play with desperation out of the gate in Game 4, but with Elliott's inconsistency thus far, it'll be difficult to justify his presence in fantasy lineups.