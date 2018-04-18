Flyers' Brian Elliott: Named Game 4 starter
Elliott will be in the blue paint for Wednesday's Game 4 against Pittsburgh, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Down 2-1 to the Penguins, this First Round series has seen Jekyl and Hyde performances from Elliott. In a Game 2 victory, Elliott turned away 34 of 35 shots, but in his two losing efforts, the first-year Flyer allowed five goals in each contest while posting a horrendous .778 save percentage. Philadelphia can be expected to play with desperation out of the gate in Game 4, but with Elliott's inconsistency thus far, it'll be difficult to justify his presence in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...