Flyers' Brian Elliott: Named starter Tuesday
Elliott will start Tuesday night's contest against the Ducks, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Elliott has enjoyed success in Philadelphia so far, compiling four wins, but it's worth noting that he has gotten a lot of help from his defense -- the veteran goalie has faced 24 shots or fewer in three of his five starts and is currently showing a less-than-stellar .897 save percentage. Nevertheless, Moose makes for a decent play against an Anaheim team that is averaging 2.57 goals per game on the season.
