Elliott (lower body) could return during Philadelphia's four-game road trip, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 33-year-old last played Nov. 15. This is encouraging news for Elliott who's played just 14 games this season, going 6-7-0 in those contests. While it's far from a sure thing that he finds his way back into a game during the trip, it's obvious that Elliott is approaching full health and should return to the blue paint very soon.