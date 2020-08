Elliott was called upon in relief of Carter Hart late in the second period Friday and stopped five of six shots in a 5-0 loss to the Canadiens during Game 2 of their first-round series.

The goalie switch was an attempt to wake up a listless team by coach Alain Vigneault rather than a reflection on Hart's performance, and Elliott wasn't exactly at his sharpest on the power-play goal he allowed in the third period. Look for Hart to be back in net Sunday for Game 3.