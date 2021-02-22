Elliott allowed one goal on 12 shots in the third period of Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

Elliott took over for starting goalie Carter Hart after the latter ended the second period by yielding three goals within the last four minutes. The 35-year-old Elliott has better numbers that Hart, albeit in limited time. Sunday was Elliott's sixth appearance, and he has 11 goals allowed on 152 shots for a .928 save percentage. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Ontario native push for a larger share of the playing time.