Elliott turned aside 21 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

Neither team scored until the third period, but Boston needed only 27 seconds to do all their damage midway through the frame. After Brad Marchand somehow reached a loose puck in the crease during a scrum and tapped it in off one post past Elliott, Sean Kuraly rang a shot from just inside the blue line off the opposite post and found twine on the very next shift. A couple inches either way, and Elliott has a shutout. It's not yet clear how long Carter Hart's back spasms will keep him sidelined, but Elliott and his 3-1-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .929 save percentage will hold down the No. 1 job until he returns to action.