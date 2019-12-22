Play

Flyers' Brian Elliott: Not stopping enough pucks

Elliott made 30 saves Saturday in a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.

A win is a win, but his .882 save percentage Saturday illustrates the challenges of using Elliott in daily formats. In his last three games, he has save percentages of .882, .647 and .882. Gulp. Keep him Velcroed to the pine.

