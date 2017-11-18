Flyers' Brian Elliott: Opposing Flames for matinee
Elliott will be in the crease Saturday afternoon, with the Flyers playing host to the Flames, Dave of the Courier Post reports.
Elliott has enjoyed a solid track record against the Flames, his former team, throughout his career, as evidenced by an 8-3-0 record and 1.69 GAA in 12 games. Granted, this is his first year with the Flyers, but it's tough to argue with the way he's played recently. Through his last five appearances, the Ontario native maintained a robust 1.40 GAA and .954 save mark. Consider teeing him up for the early DFS slate.
