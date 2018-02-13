Flyers' Brian Elliott: Out 5-6 weeks following core muscle surgery

Elliott (lower body) underwent successful core muscle surgery Tuesday, and he'll be out 5-to-6 weeks, according to Flyers GM Ron Hextall.

The Flyers have roughly an 80-percent change of making it to the postseason, but this is certainly an interesting plot twist with the team's No. 1 goalie expected to be out for longer than a month. Philadelphia is likely to get plenty of rink-run from Michal Neuvirth, and Alex Lyon -- who made his NHL debut at the tail end of January -- should see an increased workload as well. We fully expect Elliott to go on injured reserve soon to free up a roster spot.