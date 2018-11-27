Flyers' Brian Elliott: Out longer than expected
Elliott (lower body) is listed as week-to-week and will miss more time than originally expected, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott was initially expected to miss just a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury but now it appears that timeline was a tad optimistic, and the veteran netminder is now expected to be out for longer. Elliott remains on injured reserve and is considered week-to-week, although nothing out of Philadelphia suggests he's close to a return. The Flyers' netminder was injured back on Nov. 15.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...