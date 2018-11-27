Elliott (lower body) is listed as week-to-week and will miss more time than originally expected, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott was initially expected to miss just a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury but now it appears that timeline was a tad optimistic, and the veteran netminder is now expected to be out for longer. Elliott remains on injured reserve and is considered week-to-week, although nothing out of Philadelphia suggests he's close to a return. The Flyers' netminder was injured back on Nov. 15.