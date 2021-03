Elliott made 26 saves in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

It was an ugly start for Elliott and the Flyers -- the Pens rang up three goals in the first 3:57 of the game. But the team stayed with him and he bricked things up as he waited for the Flyers to find twine. And they did. Elliott has won three straight and is 6-1 on the season. He's money in the bank whenever he's in blue paint.