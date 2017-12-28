Flyers' Brian Elliott: Patrolling blue paint versus Panthers

Elliott will be in goal against Florida on Thursday, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Elliott continues to see a heavy workload and will be making his 21st appearance between the pipes in the Flyers' last 22 games. During this stretch, the Ontario native has posted a 8-5-6 record with a 2.35 GAA. With Michal Neuvirth healthy, one has to imagine Elliott's streak of 12 straight outings will come to an end Friday versus the Lightning.

