Flyers' Brian Elliott: Patrolling crease Sunday
Elliott will defend the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Elliott has been on top of his game since returning from a lengthy hip injury, registering a .931 save percentage and 2.55 GAA over five contests. Although the Islanders lead the Metropolitan Division, their 28.3 shots on net per game ranks 30th in the league and their 47.28 Corsi For percentage is the third worst. Elliott has a good chance to continue his strong stretch.
