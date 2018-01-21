Flyers' Brian Elliott: Patrolling crease Sunday
Elliott will tend twine Sunday against Washington, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott got yanked from his last appearance after allowing five goals on 21 shots, and he's watched the last two games from the bench. It may have been for the best, though, as he had an unattractive .861 save percentage and 3.98 GAA in his last seven contests. Despite the shaky goaltending, the Flyers have won six of their last seven matchups and averaged four goals per game in that span, which could put Elliott in a good position for another win even if he can't turn around his personal performance.
