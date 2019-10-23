Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pegged for second straight start
Elliott will patrol the road crease in Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Following an impressive win over the Golden Knights where Elliott stopped 33 of 35 shots, he'll be called upon again with Carter Hart struggling. It's still not Elliott's crease since the Flyers will likely give the 21-year-old Hart ample time to get right, but the team is winning with Elliott and need to stick with him. Elliott will have an appealing matchup against the 2-3-2 Blackhawks, who are averaging 2.71 goals per game so far.
