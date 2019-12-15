Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pegged for Sunday's start
Elliott will tend the road twine in Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott hasn't started since Dec. 5, when he lost a 3-1 decision to the Coyotes. The veteran will return to the blue paint on the second half of back-to-back games. The Jets have been up and down lately, but they've overall struggled at home this year with 2.60 goals per home contest.
