Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pegged for third straight start

Elliott will tend the home twine for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets.

Elliott gets the nod for the third straight game. It's the first leg of back-to-back contests, so it's not entirely surprising that Carter Hart will remain on the bench, but Elliott has earned his keep by allowing just three combined goals over two straight wins. The Blue Jackets have picked up the pace lately with eight goals over the last two games, so Elliott will need to be on top of his game yet again.