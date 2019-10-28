Flyers' Brian Elliott: Perfect in relief

Elliott stopped all 19 shots he faced after replacing Carter Hart in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Elliott was meant to spend the evening wearing a ball cap, but a shaky Carter Hart forced the veteran into action. He was perfect, stopping 19 shots in 28 minutes of action. With Hart playing so poorly, Elliott figures to see more starts in the weeks to come. Philadelphia will have a big decision to make, as far as who starts in goal, when it battles the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.