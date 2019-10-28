Flyers' Brian Elliott: Perfect in relief
Elliott stopped all 19 shots he faced after replacing Carter Hart in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
Elliott was meant to spend the evening wearing a ball cap, but a shaky Carter Hart forced the veteran into action. He was perfect, stopping 19 shots in 28 minutes of action. With Hart playing so poorly, Elliott figures to see more starts in the weeks to come. Philadelphia will have a big decision to make, as far as who starts in goal, when it battles the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Hangs on for third win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pegged for third straight start•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 23 saves in road win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pegged for second straight start•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Helps slay Golden Knights•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Slated for Monday's start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.