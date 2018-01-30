Flyers' Brian Elliott: Placed on injured reserve
Elliott (lower body) landed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Elliott will be eligible to rejoin the lineup when healthy, but his placement on injured reserve likely rules him out for the team's upcoming two-game road trip. The Flyers will announce his activation off of IR before the veteran retakes the crease, with Michal Neuvirth (illness) presumably taking top dog role for the Flyers in the meantime. Alex Lyton was also promoted from AHL Lehigh Valley to provide some depth.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sitting with lower-body ailment•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Holds off Wings for OT win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Drawing second consecutive start Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Breaks slump•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Lasts just two frames in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...