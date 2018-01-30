Flyers' Brian Elliott: Placed on injured reserve

Elliott (lower body) landed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Elliott will be eligible to rejoin the lineup when healthy, but his placement on injured reserve likely rules him out for the team's upcoming two-game road trip. The Flyers will announce his activation off of IR before the veteran retakes the crease, with Michal Neuvirth (illness) presumably taking top dog role for the Flyers in the meantime. Alex Lyton was also promoted from AHL Lehigh Valley to provide some depth.