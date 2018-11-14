Elliott allowed two goals on 30 shots in a tough 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

The veteran netminder yielded a power-play goal to open the scoring in the second period, and then gave up an insurance marker about seven minutes later. The first goal snapped a shutout streak of more than 160 minutes. The loss also stopped a four-game winning streak for Elliott, but he still owns a .954 save percentage and a 1.32 GAA in his last five games.