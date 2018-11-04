Flyers' Brian Elliott: Possibly injured in practice
Elliot (undisclosed) left Sunday's practice under his own power after getting hit by Travis Konecny, Dave Isaac of USA Today reports.
Elliot left practice holding his head, which obviously isn't a great sign. The Flyers should have an update on his health in the next day or so, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.
