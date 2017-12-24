Flyers' Brian Elliott: Posts 35 saves in loss
Elliott recorded 35 saves on 36 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
With this defeat, Elliott added to his league-leading overtime losses (seven). If just half of those were victories, Elliott would be ranked in the top 10 in wins. However, it's not like the 32-year-old has been great in other categories, as he came into Saturday with a .913 save percentage and .265 GAA. The good news, though, is he is improving. In his last nine games, Elliott owns a .934 save percentage.
