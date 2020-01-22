Flyers' Brian Elliott: Posts shutout versus Penguins
Elliott stopped 19 shots in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Penguins on Tuesday.
Without Carter Hart (abdomen), Elliott has picked up a few key wins just before the All-Star break and only yielded one goal combined in the last two games against the Kings and Penguins. Elliott has stopped 53 of his last 54 shots (.981). He is 12-5-3 with a 2.89 GAA and .904 save percentage in 24 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on surging Penguins•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Second straight win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Wins back-and-forth affair•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on former team Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Takes overtime defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.