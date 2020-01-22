Flyers' Brian Elliott: Posts shutout versus Penguins

Elliott stopped 19 shots in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Without Carter Hart (abdomen), Elliott has picked up a few key wins just before the All-Star break and only yielded one goal combined in the last two games against the Kings and Penguins. Elliott has stopped 53 of his last 54 shots (.981). He is 12-5-3 with a 2.89 GAA and .904 save percentage in 24 games this season.