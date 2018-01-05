Flyers' Brian Elliott: Power play proves to be saving grace

Elliott skated away with a 6-4 home win over the Islanders on Thursday, despite only saving 27 of 31 shots.

As the six-spot suggests, Elliott was well supported in this one, but particularly so with the man advantage, as the Flyers went three for five in that critical special teams situation. The Canadian backstop was making his 15th consecutive appearance between the pipes, and you have to think that Michal Neuvirth could be rolled out for a start in the near future given that he returned from a leg injury the day after Christmas and has only made on relief appearance since then -- he drew in against the Penguins on Tuesday, stopping 10 of 11 shots. Still, we'd be remiss if we didn't advise that you always check back for official goalie confirmations.