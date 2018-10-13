Flyers' Brian Elliott: Preparing to face Golden Knights

Elliott led the Flyers out to the ice for warmups Saturday, meaning he'll be the home starter against the Golden Knights.

Elliott is 1-2-0 with a 4.69 GAA and .869 save percentage in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign. It's early, but this Golden Knights team looks like a shell of the club that miraculously cleared a path to the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals.

