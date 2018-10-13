Flyers' Brian Elliott: Preparing to face Golden Knights
Elliott led the Flyers out to the ice for warmups Saturday, meaning he'll be the home starter against the Golden Knights.
Elliott is 1-2-0 with a 4.69 GAA and .869 save percentage in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign. It's early, but this Golden Knights team looks like a shell of the club that miraculously cleared a path to the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Lays stinker in home opener•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod against Sharks•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Cruises to win over Vegas•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Getting ready to challenge Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...