Flyers' Brian Elliott: Protecting crease Saturday
Elliott will start against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Flyers will turn to Elliott. Carter Hart earned a shootout victory against New Jersey on Friday. The veteran netminder was pulled from his last start after allowing six goals, so expect Elliott to be more motivated than usual when he hits the ice to take on a Toronto team that last played Oct. 29.
