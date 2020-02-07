Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pulled in bad loss
Elliott yielded four goals on 17 shots before getting pulled in the third period of Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Devils.
Elliott was replaced by Alex Lyon after Miles Wood scored New Jersey's second goal of the third period and fourth of the game less than five minutes into the final frame. This disappointing effort was a rude awakening for the veteran netminder after he had previously put together a strong stretch that included two shutouts in his last three starts and four wins in five games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.