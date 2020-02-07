Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pulled in bad loss

Elliott yielded four goals on 17 shots before getting pulled in the third period of Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Devils.

Elliott was replaced by Alex Lyon after Miles Wood scored New Jersey's second goal of the third period and fourth of the game less than five minutes into the final frame. This disappointing effort was a rude awakening for the veteran netminder after he had previously put together a strong stretch that included two shutouts in his last three starts and four wins in five games.