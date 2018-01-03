Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pulled in Tuesday's loss
Elliott allowed four goals on 14 shots in two periods before getting the hook in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
Elliott wasn't tested much in a scoreless first period, as Pittsburgh fired just six attempts at him. The wheels came off in the middle frame, however, with the visitors generating four goals on eight shots. Elliott was pulled for Michal Neuvirth before the start of the third.
