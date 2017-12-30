Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pulls out road victory
Elliott made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Friday.
On one hand, the fact that Elliott got a win at Amalie Arena, where Tampa has lost in regulation just three times this year, can't be discounted. On the other, this wasn't one of Badger Brian's sharpest starts. It was also a carbon copy of his numbers one night earlier in Florida and his fourth game in six of allowing three or more goals. That says that the veteran could use one night off after 13 straight starts. Keep him in your lineup, but temper your expectations until he gets a mental break.
