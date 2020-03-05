Flyers' Brian Elliott: Quiets Capitals
Elliott made 25 saves in a 5-2 win over Washington on Wednesday.
Elliott was sharp in earning his second straight road victory. He was beaten only on a Lars Eller breakaway and a Garnet Hathaway finish of an odd-man rush. The 34-year-old owns a sub-.900 save percentage (.899) on the season but has won seven of his last 10 starting assignments, going 7-2-1 in that stretch.
