Flyers' Brian Elliott: Rattles Sabres for eighth win

Elliott stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Making his second straight start since Carter Hart (ankle) got hurt, Elliott was solid once again. He's won both those outings, helping to keep the Flyers' playoff hopes alive, and the veteran netminder's 2.51 GAA and .919 save percentage on the season mark him as the club's best option to back up Hart once the rookie is healthy again.