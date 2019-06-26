Flyers' Brian Elliott: Re-ups for another year
Elliott inked a one-year, $2 million contract extension with Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The Flyers appear to have determined which if their three pending free-agent netminders will be sticking around to work with youngster Carter Hart. While Elliott could put himself in a position to earn some starts, he is likely going to have to settle for a mentor role while serving as the No. 2 option heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
