Flyers' Brian Elliott: Rebounds in Game 2
Elliott stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Penguins in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs Friday night. The series is tied 1-1.
The veteran goaltender honestly couldn't have bounced back any better after he allowed five goals on 19 shots in Game 1. Elliott looked much more comfortable Friday than he did Wednesday, rewarding his coach for trusting him. Elliott looked shaky on one shot early, but he was fortunate the puck rang out off the post. In the second period, Elliott stopped several high-danger chances, including a breakaway attempt from Sidney Crosby. This is type of play the Flyers need from Elliott if they are going to knock off the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.
